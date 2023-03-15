Josh Ginnelly's best Hearts role and the stats to back it up as Tynecastle experiment continues

The Englishman is traditionally a winger who can play on either flank, but recent months have seen him thrive through the middle since management experimented with him in that position. He scored twice against Aberdeen and once against Hibs in January, followed by a double against St Johnstone and a header at Celtic Park so far this month.

Riccarton coaching staff are pleased with his overall contribution on top of the goals tally, and Tynecastle officials are currently in talks with Ginnelly’s representatives about extending his contract. His existing agreement is due to expire at the end of the season and he is open to staying in Edinburgh for longer.

Robbie Neilson, the Hearts manager, told the Evening News that Ginnelly is now a difficult man to leave out due to his form in the traditional No.9 position. “Gino has been doing great for us and plays that role really well. He stretches the game with movements in behind and is a real threat,” said Neilson.

“He was probably our most threatening player on Saturday against Celtic. We were worried about missing Lawrence Shankland because he brings so much to the team but I thought Gino led the line really well.

“I think he influences the game more there, but he is also so electric on the wing and can put crosses in. He can fill both roles but, with the system we are playing at the moment, is suits him to be up top.”

Ginnelly is expected to continue up front for Hearts when they travel to Aberdeen this weekend aiming for more points in their quest to qualify for Europe.