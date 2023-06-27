Josh Ginnelly's contract deadlock continues as Hearts players return to Riccarton for pre-season training

Hearts players reported back to Riccarton this morning for the first day of pre-season training but Josh Ginnelly remained absent after his contract expired. The first team squad did a workout as they began preparations for the 2023/24 campaign without the English forward.

Ginnelly’s deal ended on May 31 and he was offered a new agreement to remain with Hearts into next season and beyond. However, it now looks increasingly likely that he will head for pastures new. He has not made a final decision on where his future lies as things stand, but with offers from England and abroad it is unlikely to be in Edinburgh.

Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce are working to return from anterior cruciate ligament injuries at the moment. Baningime and Boyce are pushing to be fit for the cinch Premiership kicking off on the weekend of August 5/6, with Halkett expected to be a few weeks later. Before then, Hearts fly to the south of Spain this Friday for a week-long training camp including a friendly against Plymouth Argyle on Thursday, July 6.

The Edinburgh club plan to make several new signings over the coming weeks in order to strengthen their squad. They are keen on the Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera and have also enquired about Kanji Okunuki, another wide player at the Japanese side Omiya Ardija.

Talks are ongoing regarding the Japanese defender Riku Handa. Hearts are interested in a loan with a future permanent transfer for the Gamba Osaka player.