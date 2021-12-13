Josh Ginnelly's message to Hearts team-mates after Rangers red card

Josh Ginnelly heads for the tunnel after his red card against Rangers.

Referee Nick Walsh dismissed the winger for a second yellow card with ten minutes remaining of the match at Tynecastle Park. He was booked in the first half for dissent and then received another caution for an angry confrontation with the Rangers defender Borna Barisic.

Walsh also booked the Croatian for his part in the incident but Ginnelly’s second yellow saw him ordered off, leaving Hearts with ten men for the final stages of the 2-0 defeat.

Manager Robbie Neilson admitted that the Englishman should not have got involved with Barisic. Ginnelly then offered an apology to his team-mates after the final whistle.

“I’m just disappointed that he’s a bit hot-headed going in there,” Neilson told the Evening News. “He needs to be a bit more sensible and realise that he has already been booked.

“I can understand that we are all together, we talk about being together, working and fighting for each other, but there are times when you need to be a bit more sensible about it.

“He has apologised to the group and that’s it done now. It’s part of football. I’ve been there myself.”

Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo scored the goals early on at Tynecastle Park to earn Rangers another three points, however Hearts could take plenty positives from their display.

They created numerous chances throughout the 90 minutes and were disappointed not to convert any, with the Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor in inspired form.