The striker signed for Hearts early last month after making the short trip across the capital. After signing a one-year deal with Eva Olid’s side, the 25-year-old has no regrets. The striker has quickly settled in around the camp after their record-breaking fourth-place finish last season however, Lockwood believes Hearts can push even further with the club ‘only going in one direction’.

“They’ve created a really good environment here,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Everyone gets on with everyone. It helps us on the field, we enjoy coming to training every day and enjoy being around each other.

“It’s important, you want to put in performances; run through walls for each other. If someone has missed a tackle you want to run back and make the tackle for them. It is important and a good platform to build on. Hearts are only moving in one direction. It is great to be a part of it.”

Katie Lockwood scored seven goals in the SWPL last season. Credit: Hearts Women

Lockwood hasn’t been in Scotland very long. After coming through the ranks at Huddersfield Town, the striker has played in the USA, Cyprus and Sweden before joining Hibs at the start of 2023. Yet, within this short spell, she has seen the SWPL grow massively with record attendances as well as games now being broadcast live on Sky Sports. With the upcoming campaign likely to follow this upwards trajectory, Lockwood believes this could be the most competitive season of Scottish football yet.

“I’ve only been here a short amount of time but in that time we have played games on Sky Sports,” she added. “Crowds at Tynecastle and Easter Road have been massive. It just shows where the game is going. It is good to be a part of it while it is growing; showing the younger generation that is it possible to come through and be a professional footballer.