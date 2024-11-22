Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Costa Rican was on international duty

Kenneth Vargas has encountered a delay returning to Hearts from international duty and was not yet back in the country as of Friday lunchtime. The Costa Rica winger’s arrival is eagerly anticipated in Gorgie following some controversial comments in recent days regarding his future and the standard of Scottish football.

Hearts are hoping he will touch down by Friday evening and, if so, he should then be available to face Celtic in Saturday night’s Premiership match at Tynecastle Park. “I haven't had a chance to speak to him yet unfortunately because there's been a complication with his return flight, so he's not yet back in the country,” explained the Hearts head coach, Neil Critchley.

“When he does return then I will be speaking to him, obviously. I don't want to go into it in too much detail until I've spoken to him one-to-one, face-to-face, because I think that would be wrong. I read obviously his initial comments, but then I also read his initial response to his own comments and that's something that as a club, myself, will deal with internally. He still has a chance of being involved this weekend, yes.”

Hearts intend to hold talks with Vargas regarding his statement last week, which implied that he could leave Hearts in January for a set fee and that he wanted to test himself at a higher level than Scotland. Critchley said no-one at Tynecastle has spoke to the 22-year-old about a transfer.

“No, not as far as I'm aware, no. Kenny signed a long-term contract in the summer. I know he loves being here. I know he likes being here. I know he's fully committed to being here. He has ambition. We should never suppress ambition but my findings of Kenny so far is he's a boy who wants to learn and get better. He has things to improve and the best talking you can do is always on the pitch.”

Japanese winger Yutaro Oda is also fit again and should return to the squad to face Celtic. “Yutaro has a chance. He's trained this week, not fully trained but has trained enough to be considered for selection,” said Critchley, who admitted that Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof is not yet ready to return from a hamstring issue.

“Calem is still going to be a good few weeks away yet. He's obviously not trained since March time, I think it is, so he just needs a period of time to gain more confidence in himself. But Yutaro has done enough to be considered for selection, yes.”

Celtic have had a total of 13 players on international duty but Critchley expects most of them to fit and ready for Saturday night under the lights in Edinburgh. “Is it a good time [to play them]? You just don't know until you start the game tomorrow night. I'd say they're in really good form and they're a good team and we know we have to be at our best. But what a challenge.

“We're at home. My experience so far is the supporters here generate a fantastic atmosphere and we've got to try and make it as difficult as possible for Celtic on Saturday evening. With it being in the evening under the lights, it's been cold this week. Hopefully we can generate a bit of warmth and a bit of passion in the cauldron at Tynecastle on Saturday evening and hopefully that plays to our benefit.”

Critchley is now approaching six weeks into his job as Hearts manager and was grateful for the time to work with players during international fortnight. His first month involved a run of seven games inside 23 days. “I was saying to the staff this morning, I think this is just coming to the end of the sixth week and it seems like it's flown by, but it seems longer than six weeks,” said, the Englishman.

“We've had so many games, we had a bounce game as well, we've had an international break and we've had a lot going on. So it was nice to have a period of rest where you could reflect and evaluate what you've done and look at the performances and how we're going to improve, with the focus on obviously a very busy, challenging and hectic schedule to come up in front of us again.”