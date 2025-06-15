Key dates for Hearts fans: Fixtures, cup games and transfer window

Derek McInnes’ first competitive game in charge of Hearts is one month away. Dunfermline visit Tynecastle Park to begin the Premier Sports Cup group stages on 12 July, heralding a new era at the Edinburgh club. It is one which supporters hope can be both fulfilling and exciting.
The next few weeks see a number of key dates on the Hearts calendar as they prepare for both cup and league matches. All the details are below:
1. MONDAY 16 JUNE
The summer transfer window officially opens and clubs can register new players. Hearts already have Christian Borchgrevink, Alexandros Kyziridis, Elton Kabangu and Oisin McEntee signed. Claudio Braga and Stuart Findlay are expected to follow once the window opens. | National World
2. WEDNESDAY 18 JUNE
The day for Hearts' Extra Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders to vote on Tony Bloom’s proposed £9.86m investment. Takes place in Tynecastle Park’s Gorgie Suite at 5pm. | SNS
3. FRIDAY 20 JUNE
The new Premiership fixtures are announced. Hearts find out who they play, when and where as Derek McInnes' first league campaign in charge begins. This is also the day players officially start pre-season preparations at Riccarton. | SNS Group
4. SATURDAY 28 JUNE
Hearts head to Spain for a pre-season training camp which will also include a closed-door friendly against English League Two club Crawley Town. | SNS Group