Ginnelly will serve a one-game ban after two yellow cards and a subsequent red near the end of the 3-1 win against Dundee United earlier this month. Shankland, himself suspended for Friday’s Scottish Cup win at Hamilton, is available again.

He is expected to start against Motherwell as Stephen Humphrys, Barrie McKay, Garang Kuol and Yutaro Oda all compete for a place in attack.

“Gino is suspended because of his red card but other than that all the short-term injured guys are fine,” confirmed the Hearts manager Robbie Neilson. “It's just the longer-term ones like Beni Baningime, Craig Halkett, Liam Boyce, Craig Gordon and Gary Mackay-Steven – all the boys who are out for the season.

“We have options, that's the main thing for us. We will pick a team aiming to win the game and that's the most important thing for the whole squad. You need to get in the team to stay in the team, but it's also about performing in training to get in the team in the first place.”

Hearts have sold out their initial 2,200 allocation for Fir Park and are hopeful more fans will buy up extra tickets. “It makes a massive difference for the players going out there knowing you have the bulk of the fans there,” said Neilson.

“At Hamilton, we had the majority of fans. It was more than three times the number of home supporters and the noise they made was brilliant. The Ultras and everybody else just brings a real atmosphere to the game and it's making a big difference for us.”