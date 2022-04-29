Key Hearts players return for Ross County - but issues with Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith

However, defender Michael Smith and midfielder Cammy Devlin are unlikely to be involved after being sidelined by back and hamstring problems recently. Manager Robbie Neilson explained the situation to the Evening News.

“Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday are back,” he said. “They are both experienced and left-sided, an area we were a bit short in last week. I’m not sure if Michael Smith will be involved. He had been training and then felt another issue. He will get tested before we make a decision.

“Cammy Devlin won’t be involved. He still isn’t quite there. We are taking it easy with him to make sure everyone is ready for the couple of weeks running up to the Scottish Cup final. We pushed him really hard to get him ready for the semi-final in case we needed him, which we did.

“We probably pushed him just that wee bit too much so he needs to come back a wee bit. He won’t be involved this weekend but hopefully next week.”

Hearts’ training programme was increased this week and will be just as intense next week before players’ workload is reduced in advance of the final against Rangers on May 21.

“This week and next week with be tougher and then we bring it down again ahead of the final,” said Neilson. “We spoke to the players and sports scientists about it and decided we need to push hard now, then come down and ensure we are flying into the final.”