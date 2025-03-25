Scottish Premiership match in Glasgow could see some Tynecastle men return

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australian midfielder Cammy Devlin is poised to return from injury when Hearts visit Celtic Park this weekend. After missing the last six games because of concussion, he could be restored to Neil Critchley’s starting line-up for Saturday’s Premiership match in Glasgow.

Devlin played 90 minutes in a closed-door game against St Johnstone last week after Hearts decided not to risk him in their previous league game against Ross County. Head coach Critchley reported that the player is now clear of all his delayed concussion symptoms following the injury against St Mirren in the last month’s Scottish Cup tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is fine and he's clear,” Critchley told the Edinburgh News. “Cammy had a week of training before the Ross County game but we didn't think it was quite enough after missing four weeks. We earmarked him for the closed-door game and he came through it by playing 90 minutes.

“He picked up his customary booking in the second half but that's Cammy. He's just a competitor, it doesn't matter what game he's playing. He wants to play well. He came through that match and hopefully that now puts him in the picture for our game against Celtic.”

Celtic Park trip might see another big player back as Jambos push for Europe

Another player Hearts hope to have available for that match is centre-back Jamie McCart. He missed the last two games with a leg injury but is now back running at the club’s Riccarton training base. He is pushing to resume full training sessions in order to be fit to face Celtic, with Critchley’s team seeking points in their quest for European football.

“Jamie was out running last week, just doing some low-level stuff to make sure he is maintaining his fitness,” explained Critchley. “Hopefully, as the week progresses we will pick that up and step him up. We are hoping there will be no complications and he'll be in consideration for the Celtic game as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been excellent for us so far. I think him and Michael Steinwender have formed a really good relationship and partnership in central defence. They complement each other really well. Jamie brings a left-footed balance and he's a great presence in the dressing room. His experience has been invaluable to us. He has been a top performer and I know he is really enjoying his time here.”

Hearts won the aforementioned closed-door match 4-1, with all four goals scored by winger Alan Forrest. Critchley deemed it a very worthwhile exercise. “It was a really good game for us. It was ideal for the players who haven't played many games lately. They all played 90 minutes and came through the game,” he said.

“Those games are always a reflection of your group, their mentality and personality. Some players will have played in that game and been disappointed that they haven't been playing more competitive games, or starting for the first team recently. They all acquitted themselves very well. They were all very professional and it was a really good performance. To come out 4-1 winners was great against a St Johnstone team that had some strong first-team players in it as well. It was a really good workout.”

READ MORE: Celtic fans protest ahead of Hearts match