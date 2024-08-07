NW

The Colombian arrived in Edinburgh on Friday evening

The Scottish Football Association will meet on Thursday to hear representations from Hearts as they attempt to sign the Colombian left-back Andrés Salazar. He needs a Governing Body Endorsement [GBE] to accompany his application for a UK visa to play in Scotland, and an SFA panel is scheduled to listen to the case tomorrow.

Hearts have agreed a season-long loan with Salazar’s club, Atletico Nacional, which carries the option of a permanent transfer next year if all parties are willing. The 21-year-old has already agreed terms for the move.

He arrived in Edinburgh on Friday evening and watched Saturday’s opening Premiership draw against Rangers from the main stand at Tynecastle Park. He is eager to begin the next phase of his career in Europe but must wait whilst the necessary paperwork is processed.

First, the SFA must approve his signing as a player who will enhance the Scottish game. They ratified Costa Rican defender Gerald Taylor’s loan move to Hearts from Deportivo Saprissa last month, but each case is judged on individual merit. Provided the GBE is signed off, Hearts can then apply to the UK Home Office for Salazar’s visa.

One aspect likely to help the player’s case is that Colombia have already capped him at senior level. He made his international debut in a friendly win against Iraq in June 2023.

He is an aggressive and attack-minded left-back viewed by Hearts as someone with potential to improve whilst competing with James Penrice in that position. He will become the ninth summer recruit at Tynecastle if the loan goes through.

