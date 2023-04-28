Kick-off time changed for Hearts post-split match with Aberdeen at Tynecastle

The game at Tynecastle Park on Saturday, May 20 was originally supposed to take place at 3pm. However, after discussions with the league and local authority the decision has been made to move it to earlier in the day.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows explained the process on Twitter, saying: “The request to move the game came from the local authority in Edinburgh and the Police (to the SPFL) on the basis of a nearby event at Murrayfield later that day.”

While this will make it more difficult for fans travelling down from Aberdeen to attend the game, it should mean Hearts are able to broadcast the match live on their pay-per-view service.

Hearts defender Michael Smith in action against Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson during the last meeting between the clubs. Picture: SNS

The Capital club still have some of their allocation for broadcasting live games, but were unable to do so for the original kick-off time due to the blackout between 2.45pm and 5.15pm.

