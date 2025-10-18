Derek McInnes’ return to Rugby Park ended in a compelling 3-0 Hearts win to silence the jeers of Kilmarnock fans. Much of the focus was on McInnes pre-match, but his players answered their manager’s critics with a ruthless display. Once they scored first on 19 minutes, they never looked like relinquishing the advantage.

Craig Halkett’s headed opener preceded two rapid second-half goals by the outstanding Claudio Braga. The victory puts Hearts five points clear at the top of the William Hill Premiership before Celtic’s trip to Dundee on Sunday. It also extends their unbeaten league start to eight matches as the McInnes momentum continues.

Kilmarnock were architects of their own downfall in cheaply ceding possession at the second and third Hearts goals. They had been one of the early-season success stories, however they could not tame a pacy and clinical Hearts attack. There was also a historic fourth successive clean sheet for goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow - the first man to achieve that feat in his first four games for the Tynecastle club.

Backed by more than 3,600 travelling fans, Hearts arrived in Ayrshire confident after four successive wins and just one goal conceded. McInnes was booed by home supporters while emerging from the tunnel at kick-off having left Kilmarnock for Tynecastle Park in May. The locals had plenty to cheer lately with their team entering this game third in the Premiership under McInnes’ successor, Stuart Kettlewell.

There were also jeers for Hearts’ former Kilmarnock loanee Stuart Findlay whenever he touched the ball, but no-one got time to play calmly during frantic opening exchanges. David Watson’s 22-yard attempt forced the visiting goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow into a fine save on 15 minutes and, at that stage, Kettlewell’s team were applying pressure with direct balls forward towards the 6ft 7in Marcus Dackers..

Hearts stood firm and took their opportunity when it arrived at the opposite end. Their set-piece threat has been such a theme this season and was demonstrated again when they opened the scoring on 19 minutes. Harry Milne’s inswinging corner was met flush on the forehead by Halkett, who evaded Robbie Deas’ attentions to power the ball low into the net for his third goal in three games.

The rest of the first half was largely controlled by the Edinburgh side as they probed at the opposition defence. One ball from Braga found Cammy Devlin near the interval, but the Australian could only shoot straight at the Kilmarnock goalkeeper Eddie Beach. Braga’s work rate was a standout feature of this match and he earned some reward with Hearts’ second goal on 56 minutes.

Alexandros Kyziridis dispossessed the hesitant George Stanger on the left, Braga collected the ball and sped off for goal with Kyziridis by his side. The Portuguese slipped the ball sideways to his Greek winger for a shot which Beach parried. Braga reacted quickest to force the rebound home.

If that put clear daylight between these two sides, the third goal three minutes later killed the game stone dead. Watson’s weak backpass was intercepted by Kyziridis and he ran at the Kilmarnock defence to slip a sideways ball to Braga inside the penalty box. This time, the striker produced a deft touch and finish in one movement to send the away end into euphoria as the ball nestled behind Beach.

A few fans spilled out of the front of the stand in a collective fit of joy. Hearts increasing their lead at the top of the league can have that effect. They played out the remainder of the game in comfort and are refusing to lose even a goal at the moment, never mind a game. Their fans danced along to “We Shall Not Be Moved” as the full-time whistle sounded.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Kilmarnock:

1 . GK: Alexander Schwolow 6/10 Good early save to stop Watson's shot. Didn't have a lot to do otherwise and now holds his own record for four clean sheets in his first four Hearts appearances. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Oisin McEntee 7/10 Comfortable enough at right-back where he wasn't threatened too often in one-against-ones. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Craig Halkett 8/10 Faced up well to the aerial threat of 6ft 7in Killie striker Marcus Dackers. Excellent header for the opening goal. | SNS Group Photo Sales