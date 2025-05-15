Kilmarnock take a key decision on Derek McInnes as Hearts prepare to appoint him

A statment from Rugby Park was issued this morning

Kilmarnock have agreed with Derek McInnes and his coaching staff that the manager will not take charge of Sunday’s final Premiership match against Hearts. McInnes will not be in the dugout at Rugby Park as the Edinburgh club prepare to appoint him head coach.

He is expected to take Sheerin and Archibald with him to the Capital, but Kilmarnock have taken the decision to put a different coaching team in place for the last game in the wake of Hearts’ move for McInnes. Supporters criticised the 53-year-old as he waits to take over at Tynecastle Park, and many made their feelings clear during Wednesday night’s 3-0 defeat at Motherwell.

A statement from Rugby Park read: “It has been agreed between our board of directors, Derek McInnes and his staff that the best approach would be if they were not in charge for the final match of the season. Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald will also not be involved – first team preparation and matchday duties will be undertaken by Chris Burke and Craig Clark.

“We look forward to seeing the blue and white army out in force this weekend as we give the players the send off they deserve. More information will follow in due course.”

McInnes did not appear for the post-match press conference at Fir Park last night. Sheerin addressed the media in his place and was asked about singing from the travelling Kilmarnock support during the game, including sarcastic chants of “Hearts are falling apart again”.

New Hearts management team set to be announced at Tynecastle

“It's disappointing, but fans will be fans,” commented Sheerin. “It's one of the things that's sometimes expected. I'm biased and I think he deserves a lot better, but that's easy for me to sit here and say. He'll be gutted by it.

“I know he'll be gutted by it, because he has given his all to the club. I think, unfortunately, football moves on and things happen in the game. You get opportunities and they're too difficult to turn down sometimes. As much as he'll be disappointed with it, again, he knows what he's done for this club. There's been nothing short of incredible, really, to get them where they are. We're all frustrated with this season.

“We all want it to be in the mix again for Europe, but for different reasons that's not happened. But he's done brilliant here, he really has. It's just a horrible situation, the way it's fell, the timing of it. You can't get away from that, but I think he's dealt with it brilliantly. He'll continue to do that until things change, I'm sure he will.”

McInnes became Hearts’ preferred choice for the head coach vacancy after they sacked Neil Critchley last month. Members of the Tynecastle board hold admiration for Falkirk manager John McGlynn and St Mirren’s Stephen Robinson, but terms have been agreed for McInnes to replace Critchley permanently.

