Kilmarnock and Hearts both put together impressive runs of form earlier in the season to ensure they would participate in the Premiership’s top six. That begins on Saturday when the teams meet at Rugby Park in the first of their five post-split fixtures.
Respective managers Derek McInnes and Steven Naismith both have injury concerns ahead of the match, although those have eased slightly in recent weeks. Kilmarnock are on a run of only three defeats in their last 21 games and enjoyed a break last weekend whilst the Scottish Cup semi-finals took place at Hampden Park. Hearts were involved in the second of those, losing 2-0 to Rangers.
Naismith must now pick his players up to see the job through and achieve one of their pre-season targets - third place in the Premiership. Winning at Rugby Park will confirm that position and ensure Hearts player European league football again next season.
Here is the injury latest ahead of the game: