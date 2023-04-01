The Australian midfielder received a nasty knock on the head while representing his country against Ecuador in an international friendly. He had to get stitches on the field and has since reported concussion symptoms.

Robbie Neilson will, however, be bolstered by the return of Austrian midfielder Peter Haring who has missed almost six months with a concussion of his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathaniel Atkinson, Garang Kuol and Kye Rowles did not arrive back in Edinburgh until yesterday and took part in training on Friday, though they’re all available for selection.

Cammy Devlin suffered a suspected concussion away on international duty with Australia. Picture: SNS

Gary Mackay-Steven isn’t expected back this season after suffering a broken foot. And while Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are back training, the pair aren’t expected to be ready to play again until the last couple of games this campaign, if at all, after each suffering ACL tears.

Craig Halkett (knee) and Craig Gordon (broken leg) are each out for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Message from the editor