Kilmarnock v Hearts injury news: Nine players out and one back for Derek McInnes' return to Rugby Park

Published 17th Oct 2025, 08:00 BST
Premier Sports will show the SPFL Premiership meeting live

Stuart Kettlewell and Derek McInnes both have injuries to important players to contend with as Kilmarnock prepare to host Hearts at Rugby Park. McInnes’ return to East Ayrshire adds an extra edge to the Premiership encounter but he is only concerned with keeping his team top of the league.

Kettlewell lost an international forward to injury this week, while Hearts welcome a recent signing back into their squad. The latest injury news from both camps is below:

1. FRANKIE KENT (Hearts): OUT

2. FINLAY POLLOCK (Hearts): OUT

3. TOM LOWERY (Kilmarnock): OUT

4. CALEM NIEUWENHOF (Hearts): OUT

