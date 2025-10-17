Stuart Kettlewell and Derek McInnes both have injuries to important players to contend with as Kilmarnock prepare to host Hearts at Rugby Park. McInnes’ return to East Ayrshire adds an extra edge to the Premiership encounter but he is only concerned with keeping his team top of the league.
Kettlewell lost an international forward to injury this week, while Hearts welcome a recent signing back into their squad. The latest injury news from both camps is below:
1. FRANKIE KENT (Hearts): OUT
Working on fitness after knee surgery but won't be ready for Kilmarnock. | SNS Group
2. FINLAY POLLOCK (Hearts): OUT
The midfielder's hamstring problem is gradually improving but he is still weeks away from returning to action. | SNS Group
3. TOM LOWERY (Kilmarnock): OUT
His injury is unspecified but he had previous hamstring issues and isn't expected back until later this month or early next month. | SNS Group
4. CALEM NIEUWENHOF (Hearts): OUT
Still not ready due to ongoing hamstring issues but pushing to be fit for the busy winter period. | SNS Group