Kilmarnock host Hearts on Sunday with a significantly shorter injury list than the visitors. Fitness issues are mounting up at Riccarton and head coach Neil Critchley must piece together a team from those who are left.

Frankie Kent was forced off with a recurrence of his quad muscle injury during the first half of Thursday’s Conference League tie away to FC Copenhagen. That will mean a reorganised Hearts defence, whilst striker Lawrence Shankland is suspended.

Here is the latest team news on who is and who is not available for both clubs: