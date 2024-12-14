Kilmarnock v Hearts latest team news: Six players out and three doubtful for the match at Rugby Park

Both teams have selection issues to contend with

Kilmarnock host Hearts on Sunday with a significantly shorter injury list than the visitors. Fitness issues are mounting up at Riccarton and head coach Neil Critchley must piece together a team from those who are left.

Frankie Kent was forced off with a recurrence of his quad muscle injury during the first half of Thursday’s Conference League tie away to FC Copenhagen. That will mean a reorganised Hearts defence, whilst striker Lawrence Shankland is suspended.

Here is the latest team news on who is and who is not available for both clubs:

