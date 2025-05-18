Ten man Hearts showed their character at Rugby Park to earn three points with a late winning goal against Kilmarnock. With Derek McInnes due to take charge of the Edinburgh club, his former and new employers met to finish the 2024/25 William Hill Premiership season. Stephen Kingsley’s late strike settled the match to give interim head coach Liam Fox his fourth successive win from four games in charge.

Yan Dhanda’s red card eight minutes before the interval left the visitors numerically disadvantaged, however they battled hard with a defiant and disciplined performance and looked like seeing the game out. Kilmarnock’s finishing left a lot to be desired at times when they did manage to create opportunities. Then, on 88 minutes, Kingsley took advantage of poor defending to fire home the afternoon’s decisive goal in what was his first starting appearance since December.

Kilmarnock manager McInnes was a notable absentee from Rugby Park as he prepares to take over at Tynecastle. Still, this fixture had been labelled Del Clasico for obvious reasons. Chris Burke was in temporary charge of the hosts, while the visitors were under Fox’s command for the last time. He is leaving to make way for McInnes and his coaches Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald.

The game began in fairly relaxed fashion beneath the East Ayrshire sunshine. Hearts lost Zander Clark to injury on 22 minutes in what may be a recurrence of the foot ligament problem he had recently. Clark was making his first appearance since August and was replaced by Ryan Fulton with Craig Gordon still out with a shoulder problem.

Clear goalscoring opportunities were conspicuous by their absence, although the game came to life on 37 minutes when Dhanda was dismissed. Fastening on to Beni Baningime’s clever through pass, the Englishman was challenged from behind by Kilmarnock’s David Watson as he played the ball whilst stumbling due to Watson’s impact. Dhanda’s studs were showing as he careered into the leg of home defender Stuart Findlay. After a touchline monitor review at VAR’s request, referee Dan McFarlane produced a red card for serious foul play.

Home supporters cheered, while Hearts fans responded with a chorus of “Oh, Derek McInnes”. They filtered into a 4-3-2 system from their starting 4-3-3. Findlay didn’t reappear for the second half as his team-mates tried to exploit their numerical advantage.

Hearts remained competitive, however, and Calem Nieuwenhof and Cammy Devlin both forced saves from the Kilmarnock keeper Robby McCrorie. The visitors also had the unnerving sight of Fulton in discomfort and holding his groin just after the hour mark, but management chose to leave him on the field having used him as their substitute goalkeeper to replace Clark.

Kilmarnock pressed for a breakthrough into the final 10 minutes, but their finishing was too frequently off target. Fulton managed to keep going in goal. At the other end, Hearts found a way through on 88 minutes. Corrie Ndaba fouled the visiting substitute James Wilson and Adam Forrester hoisted the resultant free-kick deep into home territory. Frankie Kent rose hoping to win it and Liam Donnelly lofted the ball into the air as blue and white shirts failed to clear. It dropped kindly for Kingsley to strike first time with his left foot from 16 yards - and with that the ball nestled in the net.

The Hearts fans sang “One Liam Fox” at full-time after the interim head coach ended the campaign with four wins from four games. He can hold his head high after a convincing few weeks’ work. McInnes now takes the reins with a summer of change in motion in Gorgie.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Rugby Park:

1 . GK: Zander Clark 3/10 First appearance since August for the goalkeeper but he departed through injury on 22 minutes and looked distraught.

2 . RB: Adam Forrester 6/10 Kilmarnock winger Fraser Murray caused him problems with his pace and direct approach. Stuck to his task in determined fashion.

3 . RCB: Frankie Kent 7/10 Tested a few times by Kyle Vassell's movement and physicality. Met a few crosses to clear the danger.