Kye Rowles' Hearts exit complete as the club earn a transfer fee

The Australian internationalist is heading Stateside

Kye Rowles has completed a move from Hearts to DC United for a six-figure transfer fee. The Australian international centre-back is heading to America in a deal worth £600,000 after both clubs and the player agreed terms.

Hearts already have Rowles’ replacement in place after signing Jamie McCart from Rotherham United for £70,000. McCart put in a strong display on his first start for the Edinburgh club in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Rowles arrived at Tynecastle Park from Central Coast Mariners in summer 2022 and was given in improved five-year contract in January 2023. He played in two UEFA Conference League campaigns and also represented Australian at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as a Hearts player.

He is now travelling Stateside to join DC United’s pre-season preparations. They begin the 2025 MLS campaign against Toronto on 23 Febbruary. The Hearts head coach Neil Critchley told the club’s website that he wished the player well.

“Kye has been a fantastic servant during my time here and, indeed, over his entire two-and-a-half-year spell at the club,” he said. “While we’re obviously sad to see him go, it’s a good deal for him and it’s a good deal for the club so he goes with our thanks and our best wishes.

“As with one player leaving, it presents an opportunity for someone to stake a claim to fill that position within the team. I’m confident we have the personnel to step in to the team who, of late, have been performing well defensively.”