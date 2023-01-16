Kye Rowles pledges his future to Hearts by signing a new long-term deal

Hearts have lost only two of the 13 domestic matches in which Rowles has featured and consider the Australian World Cup defender one of their key assets. Manager Robbie Neilson and sporting director Joe Savage moved quickly to secure his long-term future with other clubs already taking note of Rowles’ progress.

“It’s fantastic news that Kye has signed a long-term deal with the club,” Neilson told the Hearts website. “He’s made a big impact in a very short space of time, so to know that he’s going to be here – improving day by day – for years to come is massive for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s proved his quality in a Hearts shirt week in, week out and also on the biggest stage of them all at the World Cup, so to have that kind of talent at the club is huge. I know Kye wants to be here to better himself and that’s our goal; to make him and the team the best it can be.”

Savage underlined the importance of agreeing Rowles’ new deal. “People’s focus may be on ins and outs during the transfer window but just as important for us is keeping our best players here, and today we’ve managed to do that,” he added.

“There was, understandably, interest in Kye after his showing at the World Cup but our intention was always to retain him and talks were very straightforward. He’s appreciative of what he’s got here at Hearts and, crucially, what he could have as we look to progress this club even further forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad