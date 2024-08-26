Kye Rowles reveals Hearts players' attitude after poor start

SNS Group

The Australian is convinced form will improve

“It's obviously not ideal, but we've got to stick to it and keep getting around each other.” Kye Rowles’ comment confirms he has been at Hearts long enough to understand pressure when it intensifies, and how to handle it. Five games into the season, four defeats and a draw simply won’t do. This is the Australian’s third season in Edinburgh and he is fully aware that the stakes have seldom been higher.

Sunday’s defeat at Motherwell followed an encouraging display in Czechia on Thursday evening against Viktoria Plzen. The second leg of that Europa League play-off comes this Thursday at Tynecastle Park. Hearts need a response after looking quite disjointed for much of Sunday’s 3-1 Premiership reverse at Fir Park. Again, defensive errors proved critical for the visitors. They looked competent and diligent in Plzen and simply need to reproduce that on a far more consistent basis.

“We've got the end goal for the season, we're still aiming to reach that,” continued Rowles. “It's disappointing but we've got to dust ourselves off and go again on Thursday night. It was a couple of silly mistakes at Motherwell. The collective goals that we've conceded so far, it's an error or two here and there. “W started pretty well then we conceded from a free-kick, which is not ideal, and then another one in the second half.

“We get ourselves back in the game and then it's just an uncharacteristic error, I would say. When we're getting on top again, we're conceding at bad times at the moment. We know what we've got to do. We were shutting teams out last year and we've got to get back to that. Nothing has changed mentality-wise, we're not going out there to concede three goals. We don't go out there to lose games, we don't even go out to concede one.

“Sometimes you get stuck in a place where the ball doesn't go your way and you do concede a silly goal at a bad time and it costs us. It's cost us so far this season. The mistakes are fixable, I think. Last Thursday was defensively solid and if we can replicate that performance in as many games as possible, and keep that consistency where we are solid and hard to break down, and limit the opposition's chances like we did last year, then it will go a long way.”

Victory on Thursday to take Hearts through to the Europa League’s new-look league phase would entirely change the complexion of their season so far. “Definitely,” said Rowles. “We obviously didn't want Sunday didn't go as it did. We wanted the three points, it didn't happen, but now we get to focus on Thursday. It's a close tie, so we've got to be on the front foot and really go for it on Thursday night. Give it everything.

“We had a good chat after the game. We've got to rally around each other. We're experienced and we've got to use each other's experience, lean on each other and try to fix things and get back to what we were doing. Hopefully it pans out like last season, but we've got to turn it around ourselves on the pitch. We know we can put in better performances than we have been, and we know defensively that we're not used to conceding goals like that.

“So we've just got to get back to shutting teams out like we did last year. We know we can do it. It's all-out focus. It's still early in the season but Thursday night is pretty important now. Both teams will go in confident. We want to turn up, give it the best and come out with the tie win. We're going to give it our all and be on the front foot, really apply some pressure and see how we go.”

Adopting a siege mentality would perhaps be no bad thing for the Hearts players right now. Fans are disgruntled, some are making their feelings known both in the stands and on social media, and the squad needs to show unity. Some players have had to be patient regarding game time, with team formation changing from 3-5-2 to 4-2-3-1 and back again on occasions. Rowles said that is no excuse for disappointing form.

“We've done it for long enough with Naisy [head coach Steven Naismith] and his coaching staff. We're pretty comfortable. Kings [Stephen Kingsley] floats around, pretty much everywhere in the backline,” said the Australian. “It's just getting those relationships with the new boys out wide. There is a bit of a language barrier there – with all football teams, I guess, [with players] playing abroad. Once we get those relationships on the field, I think we'll really start coming together.”