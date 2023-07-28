Kyosuke Tagawa confirms he is joining Hearts and explains why he accepted the offer from Tynecastle

Japanese international forward Kyosuke Tagawa has confirmed he is joining Hearts after a deal was agreed between the clubs. The 24-year-old will move to Tynecastle Park in a permanent transfer, pending visa approval and international clearance.

An initial loan had been discussed but all parties have agreed a permanent deal which will see Tagawa join compatriot Yutaro Oda in Edinburgh. With two caps and one goal for Japan, he sees his future in Europe and explained that he wants to show Japanese fans that he can develop further as a footballer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tagawa will not cost Hearts a huge sum in terms of a transfer fee as he had only six months remaining on his contract at FC Tokyo. He spent time on loan at the Portuguese club Santa Clara last season and believes switching to Scotland can help him realise his ambitions. However, he also apologised to the supporters he is leaving behind in his homeland.

In a statement released by FC Tokyo, Tagawa said: “At this time, I will be permanently transferred to Heart of Midlothian FC. First of all, to all the fans and supporters of FC Tokyo, I am very sorry that I had to transfer so soon after welcoming my return. I am very grateful to all of you.

“Just when I was thinking of working hard from scratch, I received an offer.I would like to do my best so that I can show you how I have become stronger and more mature. I'm really thankful to you.”

Hearts verbally agreed the transfer of Costa Rican forward Kenneth Vargas earlier on Thursday, and Tagawa’s arrival will add extra pace to their attack. He can play as a central striker or as a winger on either flank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vargas’ arrival in Edinburgh is still some way off despite Hearts agreeing the terms of his transfer in a six-figure deal. Like Tagawa, Tynecastle officials must request approval from the Scottish Football Association to sign the 21-year-old as he does not automatically qualify for a UK visa. Then the formal visa application process can begin.

Kyosuke Tagawa is set to join Hearts from FC Tokyo in Japan.