Kyosuke Tagawa jets to Edinburgh as the Japanese internationalist speaks about his Hearts transfer

Kyosuke Tagawa today boarded a flight to Edinburgh to complete his move to Hearts, stressing that he will “work hard for my growth and my dreams”. The Japanese international forward has agreed a permanent transfer from FC Tokyo to Tynecastle Park, which should be announced in the coming days.

He will need a UK visa and international clearance before he can begin his career in Scotland in earnest, but the 24-year-old is excited at the prospect of another spell in Europe. He spent last season on loan at the Portuguese club Santa Clara and, after Hearts agreed a deal to sign him, is now ready for the challenge in Gorgie.

“It has been decided to make a full transfer to the Heart of Scotland Midlothian FC. Sorry for the sudden transfer,” Tagawa said via Instagram. “I didn't give up on the challenge abroad, so I made this decision. The days I fought for FC Tokyo made me grow. Thank you to all the fans and supporters. I'm willing to work hard for my growth and my dreams.”