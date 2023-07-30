News you can trust since 1873
Kyosuke Tagawa jets to Edinburgh as the Japanese internationalist speaks about his Hearts transfer

Player leaves FC Tokyo destined for Scotland
Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 30th Jul 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST

Kyosuke Tagawa today boarded a flight to Edinburgh to complete his move to Hearts, stressing that he will “work hard for my growth and my dreams”. The Japanese international forward has agreed a permanent transfer from FC Tokyo to Tynecastle Park, which should be announced in the coming days.

He will need a UK visa and international clearance before he can begin his career in Scotland in earnest, but the 24-year-old is excited at the prospect of another spell in Europe. He spent last season on loan at the Portuguese club Santa Clara and, after Hearts agreed a deal to sign him, is now ready for the challenge in Gorgie.

“It has been decided to make a full transfer to the Heart of Scotland Midlothian FC. Sorry for the sudden transfer,” Tagawa said via Instagram. “I didn't give up on the challenge abroad, so I made this decision. The days I fought for FC Tokyo made me grow. Thank you to all the fans and supporters. I'm willing to work hard for my growth and my dreams.”

Tagawa can operate anywhere across the front line and is a player with a strong work ethic who likes to press opponents high. He is likely to be joined at Hearts by another new attacker in the form of Costa Rican forward Kenneth Vargas. A deal has been agreed for Vargas to move from CS Herediano in his homeland, and he is expected to touch down in the Scottish Capital early next month.

