Intrigue and curiosity still surround Kyosuke Tagawa four months into his Hearts career. Fleeting glimpses of pace, instinct and goalscoring ability leave supporters wanting to see more of Tynecastle's latest Japanese import. Inhibited by injuries whilst adjusting to Scottish football and British culture, the 24-year-old cuts a frustrated figure.

He is usually seen around Riccarton accompanied by compatriot Yutaro Oda, a familiar face from back home whose presence is helping Tagawa adapt to life in Edinburgh. Hearts coaches, management and fans want the forward out from behind the scenes and showcasing his ability on the field. He promises much but has not yet been able to deliver in a maroon shirt.

One start and one goal from eight appearances is the sum total of Tagawa's output to date. He has not played competitively for two months because of ankle and hamstring injuries. The talent is there, the fitness not quite yet. Hearts will show patience after investing heavily in this Japan internationalist who spent last season on loan at Portuguese club Santa Clara from FC Tokyo. He cost a six-figure transfer fee and signed a three-year contract at Tynecastle in August.

While Costa Rican winger Kenneth Vargas arrived on loan with a purchase option from CS Herediano, Hearts were convinced Tagawa merited an immediate permanent transfer. He will be given time and opportunities to prove himself once ready. Now clear of injury, hope is that he could be fit enough to join the squad for Saturday's Premiership trip to Motherwell. If not, he will work during the international break to be ready when domestic business resumes.

"Kyosuke has continued to keep training. We are hoping he will be in contention by the end of this week. It's been a bit stop-start for him so far," admitted Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, in conversation with the Edinburgh News. "There is the aspect of him readjusting - Scottish football has an aggression, a quick tempo, it's wholehearted and played at a quick pace. That does take time to get used to.

"What hasn't helped Kyosuke is the fact he has broken down a couple of times. That stopped him getting a run of training and time on the pitch. It's a combination of continually being on the training pitch and then being available for matches. When we think it's right to play him, then we will do that."

Talks between Tagawa, Naismith and other members of the Hearts coaching staff have centred around the player's frustrations. He is eager to demonstrate why he was brought to Gorgie and justify the aforementioned investment. Learning the physical nature of the game has also been a challenge for someone not used to hulking centre-backs waiting to impose their brute strength on strikers.

"He is frustrated and that's something I've spoken with him about, just giving him an all-round view of things," explained Naismith. "It's going to take time for him to feel 100 per cent comfortable, but also he needs to understand that Scottish football is Scottish football and that's the way it is.

"Where he might expect to get a foul when it's not a foul, that's the part he's got to learn and we need to teach him as much as we can. We have to say: 'This is it. Don't feel as if you are going to get any help or that people will say you should get a foul.' A lot of the time in Scottish football it doesn't come.

"Kyosuke has got to be cute about that and understand it. Like I said, he is frustrated. Because there is so much you are trying to get him up to speed with - the culture of the club, the way we want to play - we are speaking to him quite a bit. His communication skills are really good. He has made it clear that he is frustrated and a bit annoyed that he hasn't been able to contribute more."

The transient evidence of his attributes so far suggest Tagawa might be partly what the Hearts forward line is missing right now: An attacker with a direct approach who plays on defenders' shoulders waiting to utilise his pace to sprint in behind. "Yeah, one of his main attributes is that he wants to run in behind. He has that natural forward's thought," said Naismith. "If a ball is bouncing or he can anticipate a defender playing a backward pass, his reading of the situation is good."

Tagawa's experience in Portugal last season wasn't entirely enjoyable with Santa Clara suffering relegation after five years in the country's Primeira Liga. He accepted the move to Hearts for a fresh start, a permanent contract in Europe and potentially the chance to add to his two Japan caps. Those tasked with integrating him into the cinch Premiership see a player with clear development potential who is worth nurturing.