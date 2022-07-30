'Lack of quality in depth, Cochrane and Rowles excellent, Grant made massive difference': Hearts fans react to 2-1 win over Ross County

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how the fans reacted on social media:

@Brad190512: "Vast improvement needed. But a very good win considering how bad we were first half. #3points”

@talkothetoon: "Lack of quality in depth in a lot of areas. A defence consisting of Cochrane, Rowles, Halkett, Sibbick and Smith is hopefully something we won’t have to rely on often but major worry when we inevitably will have to.”

Barrie McKay scores to make it 2-0 to Hearts as the Tynecastle side defeat Ross County on opening day. Picture: SNS

@footballdaft19: "First half was poor & very lucky not to go in behind, but was all about 3 points today. Feels a bit early to bash the gaffer but hopefully we don’t see Haring and smith as a starting midfield pair again… impressed by Grant and Forrest second half, both look like gd additions.”

@DMcIver22: “Play below our levels and still win; absolutely take that. Second half was much, much improved. Cochrane and Rowles excellent all 90 for me, with Halkett joining them. Need to play like we did in the second half all 90 in the Derby. But can't complain about opening day win!”

@MacNaBracha: "Hope Kingsley's back next week and perhaps we could play both halves? Defence needs to be on toes for full 90m too.”

@Director_Craig: "Hard Earned 3 points. People underestimate Ross County. Very decent side under Malky MacKay.”

@AldoScrim89: "That first half was dire. 2nd so much better. Opening day, 3 points, that's all that matters. Impressive performances from the new lads as well, Rowles Forrest & Grant looked good. Onwards to next week.”

@marsh_ross: "Hearts much better in the second half, Jorge Grant making a massive difference in the middle of the park. Composure and looking for forward passes. And speaking of composure, Barrie McKay take a bow. Touch was class, and the cool head to finish was excellent.”

@ThisMyStoryPod: "I never knew what a Jorge Grant was but I’ll take it weekly. Very poor performance but we won. Formation didn’t work, don’t look balanced. Seagulls formation worked better than ours, covered everything blade of grass.”

@RossMoir1874: "Barrie McKay has the touch of an angel.”

