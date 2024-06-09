The last 12 Hearts managers and where they are now from America to Portugal

Steven Naismith has more than shown his Hearts head coach credentials - but just where are the other gaffers who came before him?

The Tynecastle side are looking forward to the start of next season, which will include Europa League or Europa Conference League football. Already, Naismith has signed up Yan Dhanda, James Penrice, Blair Spittal and Ryan Fulton on pre-contracts with the potential for more additions throughout the summer.

Then it will be all eyes on retaining third spot in the Premiership and cup success. There’s stability now at Tynecastle but that hasn’t always been the case for Hearts. There’s been the successful, the less so and the turbulent reigns found in the Vladimir Romanov era.

From Portugal to America, the former Hearts gaffers have found themselves dotted around the footballing world. We take a trip down memory lane to look at where the last 12 Hearts managers and head coaches before Naismith are now.

1 . Robbie Neilson (May 14 - December 16 and June 20 - April 23) Neilson has moved to America with Tampa Bay Rowdies, his first job since departing Hearts. Brought European group stage football to Gorgie in his second spell and won the Championship during both stints at the helm. Left last April.

2 . Daniel Stendel (December 19 - June 20) The German was eventually given the Hearts job after leading Barnsley up to the Championship the previous season before being sacked. He left at the end of a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic when Hearts were relegated. Stendel has since managed AS Nancy in French Ligue 2 and is currently in charge of the Hannover 96 reserve team in Germany

3 . Craig Levein (August 17 - October 19) Former player returned in 2014 as director of football. Continued as DOF while taking over the managerial reins and it all got a bit much, eventually leaving in the early stages of the 19/20 season. Now tasked with keeping St Johnstone up.