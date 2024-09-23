Hearts are hunting for a fresh face in the dugout but what about the men who’ve occupied this role before?

Steven Naismith has been sacked as head coach at Tynecastle, with attention quickly turning to who will come next. The club have lost eight in a row and sit bottom of the Premiership table.

Amid possible investment from Brighton chairman Tony Bloom and a core of the squad that comfortably finished third last season, there’s plenty for the new manager to work with. Who came before this new person though, including Naismith, as a new era dawns in Gorgie?

A couple of them have been sacked this year, while one is mentioned with a return to Hearts by the latest odds. Here’s where the last 13 managers of Hearts are now.

1 . Steven Naismith (June 23 - September 24) The most recent man at the helm. Appointed as technical director in June 2023 after an interim manager spell then his role changed to head coach in September last year. A 2-1 defeat to St Mirren ended his tenure. | SNS Group

2 . Robbie Neilson (May 14 - December 16 and June 20 - April 23) Neilson has moved to America with Tampa Bay Rowdies, his first job since departing Hearts. Brought European group stage football to Gorgie in his second spell and won the Championship during both stints at the helm. Left in April 2023. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

3 . Daniel Stendel (December 19 - June 20) The German was eventually given the Hearts job after leading Barnsley up to the Championship the previous season before being sacked. He left at the end of a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic when Hearts were relegated. Stendel has since managed AS Nancy in French Ligue 2 and is currently in charge of the Hannover 96 reserve team in Germany Photo: Lewis Storey

4 . Craig Levein (August 17 - October 19) Former player returned in 2014 as director of football. Continued as DOF while taking over the managerial reins and it all got a bit much, eventually leaving in the early stages of the 19/20 season. Kept St Johnstone up and was sacked just days before Naismith. | Getty Images