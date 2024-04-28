Hearts have had a slew of prolific goal scorers over the last 20 years, such as Liam Boyce, Rudi Skacel and Lawrence Shankland.

In this feature, we will be looking at each of their top goal scorers over the last 21 seasons, from 2003/04 to the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.

For each player’s goals tally, we will not be merely looking at the amount of times they found the back of the net in the Scottish Premiership - goals across all competitions will be considered for this list.