Hearts will hope for a result akin to that of February 29th 2020 when they face Rangers this weekend.

Steven Naismith is keen on adding silverware to the Tynecastle trophy cabinet, and a win over the Light Blues this weekend on Scottish Cup semi-final business could put them into another showpiece final. To get there though, Hearts must beat Rangers for the first time at Hampden.

It’s been over four years since fans in Gorgie savoured a win over the Ibrox club, a narrow 1-0 win in Scottish Cup quarter-final action just before the pandemic struck. Some stars remain at Tynecastle while one holds a key role this weekend.

Others have moved onto the Premier League, one is known as a transfer miss while one more is now with the weekend enemy. The Edinburgh Evening News has a look at where the matchday squad during the last win over Rangers are now.

1 . GK: Zdenek Zlamal Current club: FC Sigma Hodolany (changed to a striker)