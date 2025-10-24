The last Hearts team to beat Celtic and where they are now as changing face of squad shows clear alterations

Here’s who featured the last time Hearts got the better of Celtic in the 23/24 campaign.

Hearts will look to emulate success of March 2024 when taking on Celtic this weekend.

The Jambos are five points clear currently at the top of the Premiership table and victory would move them eight clear of the champions. Talk of a title debate has ignited in Gorgie and Derek McInnes’ side have a chance to show they mean serious business on Sunday.

It was March 2024 when Hearts last beat Celtic, a 2-0 success at Tynecastle. While it’s not that far in the rear view mirror, so much change has occurred at the club since, and this weekend’s XI will look vastly different to that which featured under two years ago. Here’s who featured for Hearts on that day.

Number one at the time kept a clean sheet. Still at club in a highly competitive area of the pitch in terms of minutes. Looks unlikely to feature this weekend.

1. GK - Zander Clark

Number one at the time kept a clean sheet. Still at club in a highly competitive area of the pitch in terms of minutes. Looks unlikely to feature this weekend. | SNS Group

Was on loan from Wolves full-and showed attacking intent after arriving in January. Returned to Molineux and career hasn't really kicked on since, now on the fringes at Lincoln City.

2. RWB: Dexter Lembikisa

Was on loan from Wolves full-and showed attacking intent after arriving in January. Returned to Molineux and career hasn't really kicked on since, now on the fringes at Lincoln City. | SNS

Popular defender played on right hand side of a back three. Currently at Burton Albion

3. RCB - Toby Sibbick

Popular defender played on right hand side of a back three. Currently at Burton Albion | SNS Group

Started his Hearts career in impressive fashion before form dipped towards the end. Now stateside with DC United.

4. CB - Kye Rowles

Started his Hearts career in impressive fashion before form dipped towards the end. Now stateside with DC United. | SNS Group

