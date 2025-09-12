Derek McInnes will be aiming to guide Hearts to an 11-year first on Saturday when they face off versus Rangers at Ibrox.

The Jambos last won in the league in Govan during the 2014/15 Championship winning season, where a dramatic Osman Sow goal sealed three points during a 2-1 success. 2013 was the last time a Premiership win was had by those in maroon at Ibrox and now McInnes will get his first chance to end that drought.

Hearts have won 10 points so far this season and come against an under-fire Lighe Blues team who are yet to win a game. Here is where the last team to achieve the feat are now, and some of what they have got up to since leaving Hearts.

1 . GK - Neil Alexander Started against his former side. Now goalkeeping coach at fellow Premiership side Motherwell. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB - Jordan McGhee Signed for Motherwell in the summer from Dundee. Started this one at right-back and was an emerging talent at the time. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB - Danny Wilson Featured against a side he would eventually leave Hearts for. Now a veteran at Livingston. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Alim Ozturk Best remembered for scoring THAT derby leveller a couple of months later at Easter Road. Now at Igdir Futbol Kulübü in the Turkish second division. | SNS Group Photo Sales