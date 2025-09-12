The last Hearts team to beat Rangers at Ibrox and where they are now as Derek McInnes seeks 11-year first

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 12th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST

Hearts will be looking to channel the spirit of 2014 at Rangers on Saturday.

Derek McInnes will be aiming to guide Hearts to an 11-year first on Saturday when they face off versus Rangers at Ibrox.

The Jambos last won in the league in Govan during the 2014/15 Championship winning season, where a dramatic Osman Sow goal sealed three points during a 2-1 success. 2013 was the last time a Premiership win was had by those in maroon at Ibrox and now McInnes will get his first chance to end that drought.

Hearts have won 10 points so far this season and come against an under-fire Lighe Blues team who are yet to win a game. Here is where the last team to achieve the feat are now, and some of what they have got up to since leaving Hearts.

Started against his former side. Now goalkeeping coach at fellow Premiership side Motherwell.

1. GK - Neil Alexander

Started against his former side. Now goalkeeping coach at fellow Premiership side Motherwell. | SNS Group

Signed for Motherwell in the summer from Dundee. Started this one at right-back and was an emerging talent at the time.

2. RB - Jordan McGhee

Signed for Motherwell in the summer from Dundee. Started this one at right-back and was an emerging talent at the time. | SNS Group

Featured against a side he would eventually leave Hearts for. Now a veteran at Livingston.

3. CB - Danny Wilson

Featured against a side he would eventually leave Hearts for. Now a veteran at Livingston. | SNS Group

Best remembered for scoring THAT derby leveller a couple of months later at Easter Road. Now at Igdir Futbol Kulübü in the Turkish second division.

4. Alim Ozturk

Best remembered for scoring THAT derby leveller a couple of months later at Easter Road. Now at Igdir Futbol Kulübü in the Turkish second division. | SNS Group

