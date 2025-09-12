Derek McInnes will be aiming to guide Hearts to an 11-year first on Saturday when they face off versus Rangers at Ibrox.
The Jambos last won in the league in Govan during the 2014/15 Championship winning season, where a dramatic Osman Sow goal sealed three points during a 2-1 success. 2013 was the last time a Premiership win was had by those in maroon at Ibrox and now McInnes will get his first chance to end that drought.
Hearts have won 10 points so far this season and come against an under-fire Lighe Blues team who are yet to win a game. Here is where the last team to achieve the feat are now, and some of what they have got up to since leaving Hearts.