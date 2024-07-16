It’s their first meeting in just shy of 14 years, and the Hearts and Tottenham teams have changed significantly since.

Ange Postecoglou’s Premier League heavyweights come to Gorgie on Wednesday in a glamour friendly ahead of the new Premiership season. 2011 was the last time they faced off in a two-legged Europa League play-off, with Tottenham romping to a 5-0 first leg win at Tynecastle.

0-0 was the score at White Hart Lane in front of just over 30,000 fans with both teams making changes to their side. There’s less riding on this fixture but Hearts head coach Steven Naismith will be just as keen to see his side come out with some pre-season positives.

So what did both sets of starting XI’s look like when these two last met? Not including subs, we take a look at where the stars are now, from those you may not quite remember to a football superstar.

1 . GK: Jamie MacDonald Another 2012 Scottish Cup winner, MacDonald left Raith Rovers at the end of the last campaign after three seasons in Fife. Has now pitched up at Greenock Morton.

2 . RB: Ryan McGowan Ryan McGowan is now at Livingston after time at St Johnstone.

3 . CB: Andy Webster Managed three goals from 24 appearances against Hibs during two spells in Gorgie. Back in maroon as academy manager.