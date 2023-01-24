Last six Hearts players to score 20 goals in a season
Lawrence Shankland became the first Hearts player to hit 20 goals in a season for 31 years on Sunday, and can now set his sights on other scoring records.
The captain still has four months left of the season to increase his tally and surpass some of the great goal scorers in Hearts’ history. Robertson’s best tally in one season was 31 in season 1987-88, a target within Shankland’s reach given that Hearts have 16 league games left and are still in the Scottish Cup.
By hitting the 20-goal mark, the 27-year-old summer signing from FK Oostende in Belgium has managed to do what other talented players have fallen short of over the last three decades. Liam Boyce struck 16 goals in each of the past two seasons, Kyle Lafferty notched 19 in the 2017-18 campaign and Rudi Skacel hit 18 six years earlier.
Hearts have had a number of seasons when their top goalscorer has not been a striker, with Skacel among a number of midfielders to hold the mantle, the Czech player doing so on three occasions including once when he shared the top spot with Paul Hartley with 17 each.
Others have included Jamie Walker (15), Michael Stewart (eight), Bruno Aguiar (seven), Hartley on his own (15) and Colin Cameron (16). Utility man Callum Paterson (11) topped the charts in the 2013-14 campaign when the administration-hit Jambos were relegated, and centre-back Craig Halkett led the way with seven goals in the Covid-hit 2019-20 campaign.
Here are the last six men to notch 20 goals in a season for Hearts, providing Shankland with more targets to aim for.