Last ten games between Hearts and Livingston ahead of tonight’s game - gallery

Hearts are set to take on Livingston tonight at Tynecastle - let’s take a look back at the last ten games between the two teams.

Tonight will see Hearts take on Livingston in a Scottish Premiership encounter at Tynecastle - over the past ten years, the two teams have had a number of notable encounters and clashes.

Today, we’ll be looking back at their last ten games - there have been a host of results between them, with both taking victory on different occasions - as well as a litany of draws.

Our list will take us as far back as 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic - what has been your favourite game between Hearts and Livingston over the past four years and how many of them have you attended?

1 . February 9, 2019 - Hearts 0-0 Livingston The first game on our list was a particularly dull goalless draw - the two teams managed just eight shots between them.

2 . October 26, 2019 - Hearts 0-0 Livingston A bad tempered affair in 2019 saw no goals, but a red card was issued to Livingston's Aymen Souda.

3 . December 4, 2019 - Hearts 1-1 Livingston Hearts were on the backfoot for most of this encounter, but a late goal from Steven MacLean spared their blushes at Tynecastle.

4 . September 25, 2021 - Hearts 3-0 Livingston Michael Smith, Liam Boyce and Alex Cochrane were the goalscorers on this day as Hearts limited Livingston to just a single shot all game.