10 famous Hearts fans including Olympic gold medal legend and other sporting icons

There are some familiar faces that throw their support behind Hearts in their bid for success.

It has been a solid start to the season for Hearts as they look to progress in domestic and European competitions. After taking four points from their opening Premiership games against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock, the Jam Tarts head into Sunday’s trip to newly-promoted Dundee sat in third place in the table.

Progress also arrived in the ViaPlay Cup as Odeluga Offiah, Lawrence Shankland and Kyosuke Tagawa all netted in what was a comfortable 4-0 home win against Championship side Partick Thistle.

There has been further excitement in European competition after a dramatic 4-3 aggregate win in a Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie against Norwegian club Rosenberg set up a play-off round meeting with PAOK.

A 2-1 first leg defeat at Tynecastle has left Hearts up against it as they look to progress into the group stages for the second consecutive season. But whether at home or in Europe, the club can count on the unwavering support of some very familiar faces from the world of sport, show business and politics.

Sir Chris Hoy The four time Olympic gold medallist is one of the Jambos most famous supporters and can often be seen at Tynecastle taking in the action

Ken Stott Despite playing Hibs supporting detective Inspector Rebus, The Hobbit star is actually a supporter of the Jam Tarts. He recently starred alongside famous Hibs fan Dougray Scott in the series 'Crime'.

Gavin Hastings One of the greatest rugby union players to ever pull on the dark blue for Scotland, the Britigh & Irish Lions legend may have made his name across the road at Murrayfield but he grew up supporting the Jambos