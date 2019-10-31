L

13 potential candidates who could replace Craig Levein as Hearts manager

Craig Levein has been relieved of his duties as head coach of Hearts and will step down from the club's board at the end of the season.

By David Gunn
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 4:57 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st October 2019, 4:58 pm

Hearts will immediate start their search for a successor. We take a look at some of the names likely to be mentioned over the coming days and (potentially) weeks.

1. Stephen Robinson

The Motherwell manager has successfully kept his club away from the relegation battle during his time in charge and have reached two major finals. They're currently third in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

2. Jack Ross

Was previously on the coaching staff underneath Robbie Neilson but was relieved of his duties by the club. Unless both sides are prepared to forgive and forget this is unlikely to happen.

3. Austin MacPhee

The assistant manager will take temporary charge while Hearts look for a successor. If he can immediately improve results and performances then the board may consider him.

4. Jon Daly

The ex-Rangers striker was promoted to temporary charge when Ian Cathro was sacked, winning once and drawing another in four matches before Levein took over the first-team.

