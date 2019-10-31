'About time' - Hearts fans react to sacking of manager Craig Levein

Hearts fans have been reacting to the sacking of club manager Craig Levein.

The club revealed the news this afternoon but confirmed Levein will remain at Tynecastle as director of football until the end of the season when his contract expires. He will then sever links with the club, stepping down from the board.

Fan Reaction

Hearts fans have been reacting to the news on social media.

Derek Wilson said: "A real sense of relief, should have happened a long time ago."

Iain Scott said: "Big relief ....essential to select a top manager with hunger."

Gareth Lloyd wrote: "About time. Can't fault SOME of the good work he has done behind the scenes but ultimately the first team has been dire for months. And it's the first team that ultimately all roads lead to."

@Wallacej1874 said: "Yes we needed a change. Still love the man, Hearts legend. All the best Craig."

@simodasink said: "Still a legend for his playing days but glad they have finally done it."

Liam Moffat said: "Thanks for your efforts Craig, unfortunately just about nothing has went in your favour this year."

Stevenharris100 said: "Never been more proud of hertz."

Corner Radish said: "Never nice but needed to be done for the good of the club. Hopefully new manager will have a Cup Final to prepare for."

Graeme McVeigh said: "In all seriousness, no alternative. Badly managed by club that it got to this situation. Fantastic opportunity for someone."

But @adairfraser said: "Not good enough. Doesn't fix the problems."