Alex Petkov’s Hearts future to be decided as Clyde seek loan deal

Clyde are keen to sign Hearts teenager Alex Petkov on loan for this season’s League One campaign. The Bulgarian is currently with the Tynecastle squad here in Ireland and his future will be decided after they return.

Petkov, 19, signed a one-year contract extension in the spring to remain with Hearts until May 2020. The Clyde manager Danny Lennon believes his strength and physique could help after they won promotion via the League Two play-offs.

Hearts are in the process of deciding which of their young players should be farmed out for the new season. Petkov is one they will consider loaning for extra first-team experience.

He arrived in Edinburgh aged 16 from the Bulgarian club Cherno More Varna. Initially a central midfielder, coaches at Riccarton moved him to centre-back last season. Manager Craig Levein envisages a future for him in defence.

“Alex played in midfield for his first three years here. It was only last season we put him into the centre-back position and he improved as the year went on. He has a chance of playing for us in that role,” Levein told the Evening News.

“He is a big lad as well, so obviously it takes a while for the strength to come but we are starting to see that now. I’ve been really pleased with him.”

Petkov played centre-back on Monday night after coming on as a 70th-minute substitute in the 7-0 friendly win against Shelbourne in Dublin. Hearts head to Belfast later this week ahead of Saturday’s match with Glenavon in Lurgan.