Alex Petkov signs contract extension with Hearts

Have your say

Hearts teenager Alex Petkov has signed a one-year contract extension to remain at Tynecastle Park until May 2020.

The Bulgaria Under-21 internationalist is in his third season in Edinburgh and will aim to push for regular first-team involvement after the summer.

Alex Petkov in action for Hearts during a pre-season friendly against Forfar. Picture: SNS Group

Petkov is comfortable in central defence or in midfield and has one senior appearance in maroon to his name so far.

He is a regular in the Hearts reserve team and earlier this month helped them lift the SPFL Reserve Cup by beating Motherwell in the final.

Meanwhile, Hearts Under-18s defender Dino Leddie has left the club to join Swedish side Ytterhogdals IK.