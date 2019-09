But let's forget all the negativity for the moment and have a look back at some better times by chronicling some of the greatest derby moments that the Tynecastle club have enjoyed against Hibs in recent years.

1. Juanjo and McSwegan get Hearts into Europe Needing a victory in the final game of the 1999/2000 season to assure themselves of European football, Hearts won through thanks to a stunning Juanjo opener and a second half Gary McSwegan winner. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Pressley scores winner at Easter Road Hearts had gone six games without victory against their rivals before Pressley stepped up to the spot in March 2002. He kept his cool to fire past Nick Colgan for a 2-1 come-from-behind away win. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. De Vries scores 4 Summer signing Mark de Vries, on his full debut, made an indelible impact on Edinburgh derby history by smashing four goals past Hibs in a 5-1 victory. He didn't win the BBC man-of-the-match award. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Stampy wins it Hearts were heading for defeat at Easter Road in November 2002 before two goals scored beyond the 88th minute turned it around. Kevin McKenna equalised before Phil Stamp scored with virtually the last kick. SNS other Buy a Photo

