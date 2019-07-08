Confirmed: Arnaud Djoum rejects Hearts' contract offer to join new club

Have your say

Arnaud Djoum has officially left Hearts after signing for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Raed.

The 30-year-old midfielder rejected the offer of a new contract at Tynecastle Park to move to the Middle East.

His arrival has been confirmed by Al-Raed, who announced their latest recruit after Djoum left the Africa Cup of Nations following Cameroon's elimination.

Hearts had offered the player an extension to his contract, which expired in May, but they were aware he was looking elsewhere.

The Edinburgh club handed his No.10 jersey to the returning Jamie Walker last week. Djoum remained a free agent whilst on international duty before deciding to continue his career with Al-Raed.

Apollon Limassol of Cyprus offered him a contract which he rejected and the Greek club Panathinaikos were also credited with an interest.

Djoum joined Hearts in 2015 after leaving the Polish club Lech Poznan and saw his career reach new heights in Scotland.

He was called into the Cameroon squad and became a national hero by helping them win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.