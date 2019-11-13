Confirmed: Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle out until next year
Scans show Irishman has a broken ankle
Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle will be out until next year after breaking his ankle in training.
The Irishman suffered the injury at Riccarton last week and scans have confirmed a fracture which will take around eight weeks to heal.
Doyle is therefore unlikely to recover before the winter break and would not be available again for Hearts until matches begin again in January. He has made two senior appearances this season while Manchester United loanee Joel Pereira was injured.
"Colin has a fractured ankle and will be out for eight weeks," confirmed Austin MacPhee, the Hearts interim manager.
Zdenek Zlamal, who began the season as No.1 at Tynecastle Park before falling to third choice, took Doyle's place as substitute goalkeeper for Saturday's 5-2 win against St Mirren.