Confirmed: Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle out until next year

Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle is facing an eight-week injury lay-off

Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle will be out until next year after breaking his ankle in training.

The Irishman suffered the injury at Riccarton last week and scans have confirmed a fracture which will take around eight weeks to heal.

Doyle is therefore unlikely to recover before the winter break and would not be available again for Hearts until matches begin again in January. He has made two senior appearances this season while Manchester United loanee Joel Pereira was injured.

"Colin has a fractured ankle and will be out for eight weeks," confirmed Austin MacPhee, the Hearts interim manager.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...