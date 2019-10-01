Craig Levein explains why he’s taken Sean Clare out of Hearts team

Hearts midfielder Sean Clare has been taken out of the team and given time to rebuild his confidence after a dip in form.

Manager Craig Levein decided to leave the player out of the last two starting line-ups for his own benefit, although he could be reinstated for Saturday’s Premiership match against Kilmarnock.

Clare had started every one of Hearts’ 11 games before being demoted to substitute for last Wednesday’s Betfred Cup quarter-final against Aberdeen. He replaced Steven MacLean in the second half of that tie but was an unused substitute in Saturday’s Premiership draw at St Mirren.

Levein told the Evening News he retains huge faith in the 23-year-old and hopes a short break from the limelight will help.

“His form had dipped a little bit and I felt it was better for him to take a little breather. It’s up to Sean to clear his head and get himself back on track,” Levein told the Evening News.

“He can take a bit of a rest and rebuild his confidence and then hopefully get himself back in the team as quickly as possible.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in him. He has a lot of talent. Everywhere else he has been in his career, things have gone swimmingly for him. He is having a little bit of a tough time just now.

“My job at these moments is to do what I think is right for him and for the team. At the moment, I feel giving him a rest and time to catch his breath is the right thing.

“We’ll see what happens. Come Saturday, he might be back involved. I haven’t lost faith in him at all and I really like him as a boy. I see my job being to try and make the most of that talent and get it out of him. That’s my challenge.”