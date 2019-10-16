Craig Levein gives injury update on key Hearts trio - with two set to make Rangers clash
Hearts are set to welcome Peter Haring and Uche Ikpeazu back into the fold for Sunday’s clash with Rangers.
However, it is unclear at this stage if Steven Naismith will be fit enough for involvement in the Tynecastle showdown with the rampant Premiership leaders.
Haring has been sidelined since the Scottish Cup final in May after being plagued by pelvic trouble throughout 2019 but, after several months of rest, the Austrian midfielder now appears to be over his problem and is in the frame to return to action this weekend.
“The plan was for Peter to train yesterday (Monday and then tomorrow (Wednesday),” Levein told the Evening News last night. “He trained yesterday and he’s alright so he’s on target to be fit for the weekend.”
Ikpeazu missed the defeat by Kilmarnock prior to the international break with a tight hamstring but is expected to spearhead Hearts’ attack against Steven Gerrard’s side on Sunday. “Uche’s trained today and should be fine for the weekend,” said Levein.
The manager had hoped to welcome back Naismith who has been troubled by ongoing hamstring issue since early August. However, it remains to be seen if the talismanic attacker will be ready to feature on Sunday. “Steven’s still not 100 per cent so we’ll just have to wait and see how he is as the week goes on,” said Levein.
Craig Wighton, who has been sidelined by a knee injury since July, has also returned to training but won’t be involved on Sunday. “Craig trained yesterday and is scheduled to train tomorrow,” said Levein. “I don’t think he’s ready to be involved yet. He’s been out for a long time and yesterday was his first full session so he’s still a wee bit behind.”