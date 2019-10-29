Craig Levein: Hearts' lowly league position is a concern but reasons are clear

Hearts manager Craig Levein, assistant Austin MacPhee and coach Jon Daly in discussion during Saturday's 0-0 draw at Livingston

With Hearts sitting just one point off the foot of the Ladbrokes Premiership, manager Craig Levein has admitted he is concerned by his team's position.

Supporters are unhappy with just one win from the opening ten league games but Levein is confident of climbing the table soon.

He feels key players returning from injury will help propel Hearts upwards after a disappointing start to the Premiership campaign.

Steven Naismith and Jamie Walker have an outside chance of returning at St Johnstone on Wednesday night after two months out. Others who should reappear over the coming weeks and months include Conor Washington, Jake Mulraney, Craig Halkett, Ben Garuccio and John Souttar.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levein is hopeful the Edinburgh club's injury crisis has passed its worst point as they try to move away from the Premiership's relegation zone.

"Our league position is obviously a concern for me. It's no different today than it was last week or the week before," he said. "We are eight points off fourth spot, nine away from third, and I'm confident this is the worst we will get in terms of injuries.

"I don't think it can be any more difficult than it has been the last couple of weeks. We are starting to see players returning to full training and I think our situation will improve from here on in.

"If you look at Washington, Naismith, Walker, Souttar, Halkett - no disrespect but I have most of my better players unavailable at the moment. I don't think any team down the bottom of the table where we are have had seven or eight of their best players out for most of the season.