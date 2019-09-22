Craig Levein reveals when he'd consider quitting as Hearts manager

Craig Levein insists he'll consider quitting his job as Hearts manager once the club are in the top four of Scottish football again.

The Tynecastle boss has come under severe pressure from supporters in recent weeks as the club sit bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership table after five matches.

Hearts manager Craig Levein.

A fan protest was held outside the ground following the 3-2 defeat at home to Motherwell last weekend.

This led Ann Budge to release a lengthy club statement on Wednesday where she outlined the reasons for backing her manager.

Levein has previously stated his belief that the underperforming squad are on the verge of turning a corner.

He wants to get the club to the position he aimed for when he took on the duel role of manager and director of football before he would consider walking away.

He told the Sunday papers: “My reason for coming back into the job was to try and get everything calm and move us forward again.

“I wanted to get us into the top four in the table on a regular basis. And I would have considered what to do after that.

“But the thing is, we’ve not managed it yet. So I’ve still got some work to do.

“I know why I came back as manager. I felt at the time Hearts were under a bit of pressure and I just wanted to get the club back on a solid footing. I still believe that’s perfectly possible.

“Will I walk away if we’re successful in those aims? It’s a possibility but not one I’d like to talk too much about right now.”

