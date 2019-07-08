Craig Leveins urges good turn-out for Angus Beith match as he ponders team selection

Craig Levein hopes Hearts fans turn out in numbers at Angus Beith’s benefit match tonight.

John Robertson’s Inverness Caledonian Thistle are the visitors to Tynecastle Park in the last friendly before Betfred Cup action starts.

Beith, 23, was forced to retire from football in April due to an ongoing hip injury. He joined Inverness from Hearts 12 months ago in a swap deal for Jake Mulraney having graduated from the Riccarton youth academy.

He now works as a coach in that very youth system. Hearts and Inverness arranged tonight’s match to help their former player cope with the fact his career has been cut short.

“I’m hoping the supporters come out for Angus. He’s a lovely kid and it’s such a terrible thing to happen – to have all the talent but not be able to make the most of it because of injury,” said Levein.

“That’s always a sad situation so it would be great to have a good crowd there. Angus is working for us in the academy so he is still going to be with us, but it’s still a blow to have lost his playing career.”

Both clubs are expected to involve some experienced players in the game. “We could play guys on Monday and still have them play on Friday against Dundee United, so I’ve not made my mind up yet,” said Levein.

“We’ll wait to see if anyone else has any knocks or niggles from Ireland, then we’ll have a clearer picture. We will have quite a few senior players in the side.”