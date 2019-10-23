Craig Wighton could return as Hearts run short on wide men
Hearts forward Craig Wighton could make his first senior appearance of the season against Livingston this weekend.
He played an hour of yesterday's SPFL Reserve Cup tie against Hibs at Meggetland having been sidelined since July with a knee injury. If he suffers no reaction, he may find himself in contention for Saturday with Hearts lacking attacking options.
Jake Mulraney's ankle injury plus the ongoing absence of Jamie Walker and Steven Naismith leave the Edinburgh club short on wide players. Wighton has not played competitively since May's Scottish Cup final.
"Craig is getting better and played in the reserve game yesterday," said Craig Levein, the Hearts manager. "I don’t know if he will come into contention for the first team yet, although we are running out of bodies.
"With Jake now likely to be out as well, there aren’t an awful lot of options in the wide areas. That doesn’t help."
Mulraney was due to have a scan on his injured ankle last night to determine the extent of the damaged suffered against Rangers on Sunday.
Levein is doubtful about whether any other injured players will return in time for the Premiership visit to West Lothian. Peter Haring, Ben Garuccio, Naismith, Walker, John Souttar, Craig Halkett and Conor Washington are all currently sidelined.
"I doubt any of the others will be back," added Levein.