David Vanecek, Ryan Edwards, Jimmy Dunne - How last season's Hearts squad are faring this term

A total of nine players left Hearts over the course of last season - here's what they're up to this term...

Danny Amankwaa - SönderjyskE

Danish winger secured a return to his homeland in January, joining SönderjyskE. has played 20 games, scoring once and assisting two for the Superligaen outfit, as well as three goals and two assists in five reserve matches.

Arnaud Djoum - Al-Raed

Cameroon internationalist swapped Scotland for Saudi Arabia when he penned a deal with Al-Raed. Has played three times this season in a 3-1 loss to Al-Ittihad, a 5-0 home defeat to Al-Hilal and a 1-1 draw away to Abha.

Jimmy Dunne - Fleetwood Town (on loan from Burnley)

The Irish centre-back joined Sunderland for the second half of last season after impressing at Tynecastle in the first part of the campaign and is now with Fleetwood Town, also on loan. Has one goal from two appearances for Joey Barton's side after netting in a 3-3 draw with Southend.

Ryan Edwards - Burton Albion

Ten games, two goals and one assist - Edwards has built on his Scottish Cup final performance with some impressive showings for the Brewers, who currently occupy ninth spot in League One. Scored in a 4-0 win over Morecambe in the EFL Cup, a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers in the league, and set up Nathan Broadhead for his second, and the winner, in a 2-1 victory away to Gillingham.

Marcus Godinho - FSV Zwickau

Canadian full-back made the surprise switch to Germany's third tier during the summer, and has featured five times in the 3. Liga so far. Has one assist to his name - in a 2-0 win over Carl Zeiss Jena in which he was on the pitch for just 60 seconds - but hasn't played since a 5-3 loss at home to Kaiserslautern. Missed Zwickau's penultimate game with a fractured hand and was an unused sub for last weekend's 2-1 home defeat to KFC Uerdingen. Has only played the full 90 minutes twice - in a 3-0 loss away to 1860 Munich, and the eight-goal thriller against Kaiserslautern.

Olly Lee - Gillingham (on loan from Hearts)

Four games, two goals for the midfielder since returning to the EFL - both coming in a 5-0 win over Bolton. Is unbeaten in a Gills shirt.

Demetri Mitchell - Manchester United

The youngster has only just returned to training for the first time since suffering a season-ending injury in a Scottish Cup clash against Auchinleck Talbot. United are stretched at left-back with Luke Shaw injured and Ashley Young filling in, but he could potentially be farmed out on loan again once he's fully fit.

Conor Shaughnessy - Mansfield Town (on loan from Leeds United)

The Irish defender has made just three appearances for Mansfield Town since arriving on loan from Leeds, but has been deployed as a midfielder. He tasted victory in his first match after the Stags recorded a 2-0 win over Scunthorpe United but the next two matches - away to Crawley and at home to Cambridge United - resulted in Mansfield scoring none and conceding five, including a 4-0 home defeat to Cambridge with three goals coming in the 86th, 90th and 95th minutes.

David Vanecek - Puskas Akademia

The big Czech striker, who failed to get going at Tynecastle despite his promises pre-arrival, is certainly taking the Hungarian top flight by storm. The 28-year-old has three goals and two assists from six games, with Puskas winning three, drawing one and losing two. Vanecek failed to score or assist in the two defeats, but scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Kaposvar and notched an assist in an impressive 4-1 win over Ferencvarosi to help Puskas to third in the table.