Every ex-Hearts and Hibs player who has featured for English teams this season and how they've fared There's a host of ex-Hibs and Hearts players plying their trade in the English leagues - we took a look at how they're getting on. Scroll down and look through the pages 1. Efe Ambrose - Ex-Hibs, now at Derby County Efe Ambrose is yet to kick a ball for Derby Countys first team. 2. John McGinn - Ex-Hibs, now Aston Villa His new team Aston Villa are in Championship the play-off final later in the month. 3. Jon McLaughlin - Ex-Hearts, now Sunderland A full Scottish international, McLaughlin has been ever-present for Sunderland this season winning fans hearts on Wearside. 4. Dylan McGeouch - Ex-Hibs, now Sunderland Has featured sporadically for Jack Ross' League One promotion-chasing Sunderland.