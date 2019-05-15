Alim Ozturk's now at Sunderland.

Every ex-Hearts and Hibs player who has featured for English teams this season and how they've fared

There's a host of ex-Hibs and Hearts players plying their trade in the English leagues - we took a look at how they're getting on.

Scroll down and look through the pages

Efe Ambrose is yet to kick a ball for Derby Countys first team.

1. Efe Ambrose - Ex-Hibs, now at Derby County

Getty
His new team Aston Villa are in Championship the play-off final later in the month.

2. John McGinn - Ex-Hibs, now Aston Villa

Getty
A full Scottish international, McLaughlin has been ever-present for Sunderland this season winning fans hearts on Wearside.

3. Jon McLaughlin - Ex-Hearts, now Sunderland

Getty
Has featured sporadically for Jack Ross' League One promotion-chasing Sunderland.

4. Dylan McGeouch - Ex-Hibs, now Sunderland

Getty
